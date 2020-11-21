Earlier this year, Boosie caught hell for transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya. In October, Boosie sat down with Mike Tyson for the boxer’s podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. Instead of berating Boosie about his comments, he instead tried to get to the bottom of why Boosie said what he did about Zaya Wade.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child,” Boosie told Mike. “That’s really why I got offended.” Tyson gave Boosie the best advice he could and told him that he should have just been quiet.

Dwyane Wade sat down for an interview with Central Ave and said that he had spoken to Mike Tyson and appreciated how he handled the situation.

“He’s one of those people … he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that,” he said. However, Wade wasn’t phased by Boosie’s comments. He said that he “understand(s) that everyone has their own path, their own journey toward accepting things.”

He added that “I’ve never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones — because they don’t know us, they don’t know our heart and they definitely don’t know Zaya.”