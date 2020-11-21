JAY-Z, Grammy Award-winning artist and Co-Founder of Marcy Venture Partners, and Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world, have joined the investment team for CLMBR. The investment will support the 2021 launch of CLMB Connected and CLMBR Pure vertical climbing machines.



“Vertical climbing has been known to be an incredibly efficient total body workout without impact. In addition, it puts your body in a neutral spine alignment, which is important for me as an athlete. The on-demand classes and programmatic workouts are a huge bonus! I’m excited to be part of this team and look forward to sharing this fun and powerful workout with the world,” said Novak Djokovic.



CLMBR is an innovative vertical climbing machine that features a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes.



“We are excited to work with JAY-Z and Novak to bring the best modality in fitness to consumers,” said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. “Unlike bikes, treadmills, and rowers, CLMBR has less impact on the joints while providing the most efficient calorie burn per minute of any machine in the marketplace. CLMBR disrupts the way that people work out and offers something new in a segment that has not seen a lot of meaningful innovation, and I’m excited to share the machine with consumers around the world as we become the leader in the connected fitness market.”



Registration for pre-order notification of CLMBR Connected for home and CLMBR Pure for commercial can be found at http://www.clmbr.com