Nicki Minaj is coming to HBO Max. The Queen announced on the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Pink Friday, a six-part docuseries on her life experiences coming to streaming.
“I am beyond grateful & excited to share this news with you guys today,” Minaj penned on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that.”
The series is set in half-hour episodes that “will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.
Excited to tune in?
Nicki Minaj Docuseries Headed to HBO Max
