Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in the fatal shooting of two people in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from custody after posting $2 million in bail.



Actor Ricky Schroder also the CEO of MyPillow —and Trump supporter helped pay the teen’s $2 Million Bail. Through a statement released through his attorney Lin Wood said in a tweet on Friday that Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, Inc., and actor Ricky Schroder helped raise the “required $2M cash bail” for Rittenhouse.

“God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy,” read the tweet.

Rittenhouse faces charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating said in setting the bond earlier this month that the court considered Rittenhouse a “flight risk,” because he could face a “mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of time period of incarceration” if convicted.

Later in the evening, Wood tweeted a picture of Rittenhouse alongside John Pierce, another attorney who represents the teen, and Schroder.

“Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty,” the tweet read.