Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is set to drop in January and he recently let off a small collection of clothing, but could more be on the way? Drizzy hit social media late Saturday night with a release date of 12.18.20.



The reveal is a short Nike collaboration teaser, giving some shine to a new logo, which likely will be on the clothing coming forward.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/gLkcI6xf00 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 22, 2020

With the range of Nike attire that we have seen Drake in over the years, along with taking over the Nike compound in Oregon in the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video, it is easy to believe that this forthcoming collection might be large.



Check out the announcement below.