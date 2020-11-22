Well, some good news. It seems as if Jeremih is doing better after being admitted into the hospital last week and placed in ICU due to COVID-19. He is now reportedly been transferred out of ICU and is recovering in a regular hospital room.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, a spokesperson for Jeremih said “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

Last week, it was reported that Jeremih had caught COVID-19 and the disease was “viciously attacking his body” according to a representative from his family. At the time, his battle with COVID-19 was getting worse and did not look good.

Jeremih recieved tons of support from other celebrities and fans alike.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

“pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent said.