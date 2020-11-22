Share:

Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon continues to run it up on the charts. The album is now at the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart for the 11th week, becoming the longest-running champ in nearly a decade.

Shoot for the Stars… is also the third-longest stay at No. 1 for a rap album in the history of the chart. The album bounced back from the No. 2 slot to take back over the top slot. Billboard reports since its debut, the album has yet to drop below No. 3 in the weekly rankings.

The 11th run at No. 1 has pushed Pop Smoke’s album past both Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., to claim the longest run at No. 1 in eight years The only album that matches Smoke’s album is Drake’s Take Care that hit the top of the chart for 12 weeks between the years 2011 and 2012. 