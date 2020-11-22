This NBA Free Agency season has been WILD. Players across the league have found new homes and with a few Los Angeles Clippers leaving from the team, they have found someone to take up the slack. Serge Ibaka has joined the team.



The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news stating Ibaka will join the team on a two-year deal with an option for the second season.



Last year, Ibaka dropped 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season and helped the Toronto Raptors win a championship in the 2019 season. Ibaka will reunite with Kawhi Leonard.





On my way to… pic.twitter.com/fNVpzmQhTQ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) November 20, 2020