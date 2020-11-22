So earlier in the week we told you about Sheck Wes attempting to get drafted to the NBA, he also released a new song called “Been Ballin” but he can now officially call himself a professional basketball player.



The “Mo Bamba” rapper has signed on to the Paris Basketball Team, which plays in the French Division 2 League.



“I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THE Maoda. I WILL BE TAKING MY TALENTS OVERSEAS TO THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PARIS TO JOIN @paris.basket CLUB, STAY TUNED ,PARIS MON TELEPHONE SONNE TOUJOURS,” Sheck wrote in his best LeBron adjacent statement.

Pas de draft pour @sheckwes hier, mais on a vu les workouts, mentionnez le en commentaire pour le voir à Carpentier 🏀🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/GmjbxcPEbc — Paris Basketball (@Paris_Basket) November 19, 2020

You can see his “Been Ballin” video below.