Joe Borrow was carted off the field during the Bengals loss to the Washington Football Team. He was hit awkwardly in his knee in the third quarter and was later diagnosed with a torn ACL. Borrow took to his Twitter after reports confirmed his season-ending injury.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Borrow faced Washington’s 2020 No. 2 pick Chase Young. Young had some encouraging words for Borrow following his injury.

“I was hurt cause I know how bad he wants it,” said Young. “He’s a dude, I know Joe want it. I said ‘I love you and get well. I pat him on the head and say a little prayer to God.”

Throughout the season, Borrow has lived up to the expectations of a top overall pick. Before his injury, he threw for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.