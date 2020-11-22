Rajon Rondo knew his time with the Los Angeles Lakers was done but that didn’t stop him from catching a nice payday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the veteran point guard has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks.



Rondo played an important role in helping the Lakers capture the NBA title in Orlando this past season. He suffered a fractured right thumb shortly after arriving at the Disney World complex but was able to return in time for the playoffs, averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists off the bench in 16 games.

Many believe that Rondo might head to a contender like the Los Angeles Clippers, but he now joins an upstart young Hawks team and also gets a nice pay raise from the $2.4 million he made last year.

Rondo will bring a veteran presence to a young Hawks team looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks also signed guard Kris Dunn earlier this week.

Rondo is an amazing passer, so you can imagine the open shots and looks that Trae Young will now get with Rondo on board.