Since the passing of late rapper, King Von it’s safe to say friends and family still plan on continuing the 26-year old’s legacy. While putting out an announcement to release, Von’s music, friends of the rapper are letting it be known to still hold some respect on the Chicago native’s name.

One of those friends being 600Breezy, who grew up alongside the rapper in the city of Chicago. On Von’s behalf, Breezy addressed some comments made by T.I. on Instagram that fans believe had to do with King Von.

T.I. has since clarified that his comments were “grossly mistaken” and were not made towards the King Von situation at all.

600Breezy didn’t stop there. Recently, rapper Quando Rondo put out a “diss song” breaking his silence since the murder of King Von. Damn right we scrÐµaming self-defense, he shouldn’t have never put his hands on me/Look at the footage, that’s all the evidence, see them pussy n****s shouldn’t have ran up on me/Who the fuck said that I was hidin’? I’m still ridin’ ’round with them bands on me,” Quando Rondo raps in the song, responding to fans who said the rapper is now hiding out of fear of retaliation from King Von’s camp.

After hearing the song Breezy went on his story to post, “Stop canceling shows and perform that song.” After it was alleged that Quando Rondo canceled his show once Lil Durk, a friend of King Von bought out the concert tickets to one of Rondo’s shows, following the death of King Von.

While we hope to see no one else get hurt, one thing is for sure when it comes to 600Breezy and Lil Durk and that is, to put some respek on King Von’s name.