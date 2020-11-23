Last night (Nov. 22) at the American Music Awards, Bell Bid Devoe celebrated the 30th anniversary of their Poison album with a performance of “Do Me!” and the “Poison” single.



The trio was introduced by host Taraji P. Henson, who doubled in the moment as Cookie Lyon. The group won an AMA for favorite soul/R&B band/duo/group in 1992.



“It’s a living room moment during Thanksgiving…and I think the good thing is, the moms, the uncles, the dads, the older brothers and sisters, they get to reminisce on how they felt when they were in high school and college,” BBD said of their AMA return. “Thirty years of triumph. Thirty years of generational success. When you look at people that are 60 and 50 and all the way down to two- and three-year-olds singing our song and dancing and trying to do that breakdown, it’s just an amazing achievement for us.”



You can see the moment below.

Not Bell Biv DeVoe showing us they still got it 3 whole decades later #AMAS pic.twitter.com/sCuPrceN8Y — 𝓑𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓬é’𝓼 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓴𝓵𝓮𝓼ᴮ🌱 (@_bvrzdalyricist) November 23, 2020