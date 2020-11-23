When Lil Wayne endorsed and snapped a picture with Donald Trump, Hip-Hop was shocked. The one person who was not in disbelief was Boosie Badazz.



Boosie was with VLAD TV and revealed that he thinks Biden’s tax plan is what led to the alignment.



“I really think he looks at himself more as rich because I think that’s why he went with Biden because 60 percent taxes, Biden is fucking tripping,” Boosie said. “You know and Wayne is probably thinking about his bag and his family and he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way but I could never…I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”



Wayne’s support of Trump didn’t help out, but do you think the taxes did it?



Check out his interview below.

