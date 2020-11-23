Boosie Badazz is finally out of the hospital after being shot outside of a Dallas strip mall. The shooting happened last week as the rapper was in Dallas to pay his respects to his fallen friend Mo3.



During his visit, Boosie’s sprinter was fired upon at a popular plaza, hitting Boosie in the leg. Reports about Boosie’ condition moved across the leg, including a report that due to him being a diabetic he could lose his leg. On Sunday (Nov. 22) Boosie provided an update.



“OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG.”



Salute to Boosie and prayers for a continued recovery.

