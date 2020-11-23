According to several confirmed reports, the long-awaited Coming 2 America sequel that was slated for release December 2020, will premiere on Amazon Prime in March 2021.

All of the original Coming 2 America cast from Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos, and Paul Bates will be a part of this film as well as other special guests including Wesley Snipes, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, and Jermaine Fowler.

This news comes on the heels of Mr. Murphy receiving his first Emmy Award in September for his landmark roles on Saturday Night Live and his first nomination in over two decades.

