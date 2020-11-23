The first Americans can begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as early as December 11. The chief science adviser of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed revealed the target date for the first vaccines.



The Huffington Post reports Pfizer submitted a request for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration this past Friday, stating the results show 95% effective.



The application is set to be reviewed on December 10 and vaccinations are said to become available for distribution less than 24 hours later.



“Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of the approval,” Moncef Slaoui, the top scientist for Operation Warp Speed, told CNN.



He added, “So I would expect maybe on day two after approval, on the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States.”

The first vaccines are set for front-line health care workers and emergency responders, followed by the highly vulnerable and elderly.