Back up the Brinks truck in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell have agreed to a five-year, $195 million extension.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski delivered the report on Sunday, citing Mitchell’s agents at CAA sports. Of the $195 million, $163 million is guaranteed. The additional dollars come to Mitchell if he makes the All-NBA team in the forthcoming season.



To date, Mitchell has spent the entirety of his career in a Jazz jersey. During the NBA bubble, Mitchell had one of the most amazing performances of the playoffs. He dueled with Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets over seven games, scoring 40 points in three games out of the series.

The deal is guaranteed for $163M and could increase to the $195M by meeting the All-NBA criteria for the 2020-2021 season. https://t.co/llOeo4t1Xl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020