In exclusive court documents obtained by TheBlast, Dr. Dre has filed a court motion to stop Nicole Young’s lawsuit over the trademark to his name as well as the title of his most coveted project, The Chronic.

Back in August, Nicole filed a suit claiming co-ownership of the trademarks of The Chronic and his moniker Dr. Dre, while she accused Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, of transferring the rights to the trademarks into a brand-new company in which he is the sole proprietor.

Sources close to the couple say that since they were married in 1996 and The Chronic album dropped in 1992, it isn’t possible for her name to be on the trademarks, however, Nicole Young claims that Dre didn’t file for the trademarks until 1997.

In the new court docs, the Dr. doesn’t pull any punches when talking about his estranged wife’s recent legal actions. His lawyer wrote, “Plaintiff Nicole Young, after commencing divorce proceedings against Defendant Andre Young, seeking over $400 Million, then stealing almost $400,000.00 from an LLC that funds Defendant Young’s recording studio, draining its entire bank account, Plaintiff has decided that $400,400,000.00 and one lawsuit are not enough. She is now suing Defendant Young and another LLC in a separate lawsuit, having the temerity to claim that trademarks to Defendant Young’s performing name, “Dr. Dre,” and to his first solo album, entitled “The Chronic,” have been unlawfully transferred from Defendant Young to his wholly-owned LLC.”

The motion filed by Dre also says, “Dr. Dre” is a trade name that Defendant Young had used for over ten years before he even met Plaintiff, as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, then as a member of NWA, and then as a solo performer. “The Chronic” was a multi-platinum and Grammy-winning album that was released four years before his marriage to Plaintiff.”