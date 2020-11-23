If Lil Baby didn’t want to do another verse in 2020 he would be justified in doing so. With the massive success of his My Turn album and the insane run of features, Baby has firmly cemented himself on top of HIp-Hop.



But the man is a machine and is ready to remind you all why he was the most successful artist of the first quarter of the year.



Previously, Lil Baby let fans know that he was getting ready for an album and was cutting off his line for features. Could it be time for some of that work to be heard?



Hitting the timeline, Lil Baby didn’t say anything beyond a date, December 3. No reports available yet if this is a single, EP, album or what. But when Lil Baby drops we will listen.



Check out the announcement below.

Dec 3rd — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 23, 2020