The Toronto Raptors lost both their big men to Los Angeles based teams. Marc Gasol will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The Lakers made a move in order to create room for Gasol, as they traded center JaVale McGee to Cleveland. That allowed them to sign Gasol. The signing comes as no surprise given reports tied Gasol to the Lakers.

Gasol will most likely move into McGee’s role as the starting center for the Lakers. He should provide a meaningful upgrade in that role considering how well his skill set fits alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the NBA champions. The Lakers lost Dwight Howard, McGee, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Avery Bradley. But they brought in Dennis Schroder, Gasol, and Wes Matthews, while re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

When you’re the champs everyone is willing to come to play with you. That appears to be the case for the Lakers. The Gasol addition should give the Lakers the best frontcourt in the NBA and it should make them the early favorites to repeat as champs.