There’s no hateration or holleration in this dancerie.

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent are getting it percolating for an ABC single-camera comedy series called Family Affair.

There’s no word if they’ll also be starring in it but 50 and Mary are serving as executive producers through their respective production companies.

The New York natives already work together on STARZ’s Power Book II: Ghost. The network says the spinoff series drove a 42% spike in sign-ups and viewership on the app in its first week.

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent are both veterans in the music game and have been expanding their entertainment portfolios in movies and television.

The Hip Hop/Soul singer received two Oscar nods for her portrayal in 2017’s Mudbound. “I didn’t anticipate any of this,” Blige told Deadline in 2018. “I just knew I was part of a very powerful, important film, and I was happy to be a part of it.”

Since then she starred in Umbrella Academy and she recently starred in a horror film called, Body Cam.

Family Affair will be the first comedy that Mary takes on.

