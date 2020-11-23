New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to receive an International Emmy for his daily coronavirus briefings during the pandemic.

International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner says Cuomo is receiving the honor for providing guidance and reassurance at a time when his city was the epicenter of the deadly pandemic.

Previous recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” he said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

The governor’s popularity definitely rose as he shared the small screen with his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, sometimes.

New York is now seeing less COVID cases than they did during the pandemic’s peak in April, but cases have doubled in the last two weeks.