QC Media Holdings, the parent company to Quality Control Music (Lil Baby, Migos and others), QC Sports and Quality Control Music Publishing has appointed Christopher Hicks Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). In an equity based deal, Hicks will focus on identifying, developing, and launching new partnerships and services across Film, TV, Digital, Music Master, Music Publishing and Technology verticals.

A highly respected entrepreneur and executive, Hicks has pushed boundaries in the areas of production, publishing and management over a 20 year career. Hicks co-founded Noontime Music, home to over 35 #1 Billboard Records. He has served as the manager of the careers of Grammy Award winning writers Bryan-Michael Cox and Johnta Austin and has also worked as a creative consultant to Usher, Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Letoya. As Senior Vice President for Warner Chappell Publishing, Hicks signed and worked with Grammy award-winning writers such as TI, Lil Wayne, The-Dream and more. As the Executive Vice President of Island Def Jam, Hicks played a pivotal role in the signing and launch of Justin Bieber as well as the signing and comeback of Jennifer Lopez producing albums on both. Most recently Hicks has focused his sights on the film and television space after serving as the Director of the City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

Hicks will put significant focus on the building out of Quality Control’s new Music Publishing ventures. Hicks, along with the company’s principals Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, intends to leverage the company’s unique ability to develop market share against the company’s standing in popular culture to position the company as a pivotal player in both the development and acquisitions spaces.

