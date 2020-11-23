Carmelo Anthony enjoyed his time with the Portland Trailblazers so much, he is running it back.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Anthony is finalizing an agreement to return to Portland next season. Anthony wanted to remain loyal to them after they resurrected his career, and he’ll be able to play for a contender where he knows his role.

Free agent Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Anthony started 58 games for Portland last season, averaging 15.4 points per game. Unfortunately, Anthony’s role this season wouldn’t be so concrete.

The Blazers traded for Robert Covington, signed Derrick Jones Jr., and resigned Rodney Hood. All these moves could mean Anthony will be coming off the bench.

No telling how much Anthony has left in the tank but it appears, either way, his career will end in Portland with an opportunity at one last championship run.