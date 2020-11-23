A man is facing criminal charges in Virginia after he deliberately coughed on an anti-Trump protester who was not wearing a mask, according to a TMZ report.

Raymond Deskins was charged with simple assault by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and reportedly was issued a summons by a county magistrate. The charge stems from an incident that happened over the weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA, where video shows a man that looks like Deskins arguing with a protester. After she makes repeated requests from him to step back because of concerns about Covid, he made himself cough in her direction.

The police, who were not present during the altercation, told both parties to get warrants against the other since both claimed each assaulted the other. The woman was the only one to follow through with the warrant, resulting in the 61 year old being charged with a misdemeanor assault.

