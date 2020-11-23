Tyler Perry hosted a drive-in Thanksgiving giveaway outside of his studio on Thursday.

About 5,000 families received non-perishable items and gift cards at the event.

“First come, first serve of 5,000 families while supplies last. Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need we will close the line at the 5,000th family,” the event’s poster reads.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the line for the giveaway stretched for miles. “The first car in line got here at 3 p.m… YESTERDAY,” and that the lines caused “back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I -20,” reporter Emilie Ikeda tweeted along with a video.

Of course families stayed in their cars to keep things safe in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his recent cover story for Variety, Perry said that he strives “Just to try and use what I’ve been given — this platform [and] the gifts that I’ve managed to have — to celebrate and encourage and lift other people.”