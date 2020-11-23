Whether you were scared of him or loved him as a kid, the Undertaker has always been a familiar name in the wrestling industry.
Just last night, the WWE legend reflected on his 30-year long career as he was honored with a tribute for a final time at Survivor Series in Florida. In the tribute video, you can see bits of the Undertaker’s best highlights in WWE history. During the tribute, you can just imagine the tears coming from the eyes of the wrestler’s most loyal fans.
Some of The Undertaker’s most notorious opponents including Booker T, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Triple H, Big Show, Shane McMahon, and Jeff Hardy came on stage to help honor the wrestling legend.
Twitter stans carried the hashtags, #ThankYouTaker, #Undertaker30, and #FarewellTaker, as they watched from home, due to COVID-19. The legend concluded his farewell speech with the words, “My time has come to let the Undertaker, Rest in Peace.”
The Undertaker will be missed, but never forgotten in WWE history.