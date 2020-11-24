2 Chainz is rolling out the So Help Me God! videos back to back. The latest is for the salute to JAY-Z in “Southside Hov.”



The single features Hov’s classic Reasonable Doubt cut “Feelin It” and brings Chainz to a more intimate setting as Black and white clips of the sky play around him and a couple of Tesla’s flapping like birds.



2 Chainz revealed that when the song was created that he hoped it would be the one to finally land a Hov feature, but now he has given up.

“Me and Hov cool so I sent him the video when I did it,” 2 Chainz said. “Just to show him the angle that I wasn’t trying to be him, but since it was a Hov sample and the things that I was talking about in the song was some Hov stuff, so I named it ‘Southside Hov.’ He was like, ‘I’m humbled by it.’ It was a cool back-and-forth we had.

“As far as trying to get him on something, I’ve given up on that part,” Chainz said. “I don’t like rejection. I got this little mental thing, people that I deal with don’t even know this, where I might ask somebody something three times over my whole life and secretly, after the third time, I won’t ever probably ask again.”

