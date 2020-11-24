HBO Max’s Fresh Prince reunion was one of the most talked about, tear-jerking content delivered to us recently.

We saw Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid, who replaced Hubert as Aunt Viv in the third season, meet for the first time. Hubert and Will Smith also ended their infamous 27-year feud.

It was good seeing the old gang get back together but Alfonso Ribiero, who portrayed Carlton Banks, was missing from the photo opps.

Apparently, he had prior obligations for his hosting gig for America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” Ribeiro said, as per Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I literally did my own photoshoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”

This isn’t the first time the pair failed to reunited with the rest of the cast. In 2017, the cast got back together and Hubert said in an interview that she had no hope for a proper reunion. “There will never be a true reunion of Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert said.

It’s good to see Janet Hubert and Will Smith put their differences aside. Maybe we’ll get to see a career revival from Hubert in the near future.