President Barack Obama surprised Chicago Public Schools high school students with a virtual assembly that provided each student with free access to digital copies of his new memoir A Promised Land. The book is a personal account of his tenure as acting President.



President Obama was joined by CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson for the virtual event, which will have a follow up with CPS students and educators in the following weeks. The conversation will be moderated by ABC7 Windy City LIVE’s Val Warner.



All Chicago Public Schools high school students and teachers have access to digital copies of A Promised Land which is published by Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group.



You can watch the virtual assembly below.