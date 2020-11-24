Ciara has been leveling up even throughout the quarantine as she embarked on a joint business venture with her husband, Russell Wilson, after welcoming her third child.

During the America Music Awards press room, the singer spoke candidly about her pregnancy with her four-month-old son, Win. She discovered that she was pregnant shortly before hosting the 2019 AMAs.

“Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year. By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here. But from a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow.”

Cici revealed that she dealt with physical challenges during her pregnancy even though she was trying to do her part and give back during the coronavirus pandemic. “We were really trying to find ways to impact and give back and it has been a blessing to be able to give back during a time like this when so much is being taken away,” she continued. “This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it. And my body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy to be honest. I was penguin walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to.” With Thanksgiving approaching, Ciara revealed what she’s most thankful for. “The time I get to spend with my family, I have been really grateful that my family gets more time than ever during these days,” she explained. “So, I have been able to find the silver lining in all of it.”