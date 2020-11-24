DaBaby takes a deep dive into the loss of his older brother, Glen Johnson in his latest project. The Charlotte rapper’s brother past earlier this month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Johnson was 34-years-old at the time of his passing. DaBaby took to Twitter to advocate for mental health awareness. He urges everyone to continue to check on your loved ones.

“If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway”

“You suffer from PTSD take that shit serious & get help!”

“I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG“

At the time of his brother’s passing, DaBaby deactivated his social media for a couple of weeks before returning to announce the EP to honor G. Throughout My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), DaBaby narrates the coming of age for both him and his brother, while exploring the dynamics of their relationship. The EP reflects both heartache and poignant nostalgia. He starts the project saying, “I’m my brother’s keeper and it been like that forever.” This song’s title is reiterated at the end of the first verse as well.

Just like mommy said, n***a

when we fight we suppose

to just em, n***a, I love you n***a

On “Gucci Peacoat,” DaBaby shares a conversation with him and his brother Glen:

Man bro, I was just calling man just to say thank you, man

You know, uh, I ain’t never seen you in the position that you in today

As a grown a** man, as an individual

As you just being who you are

I ain’t no better than you

But what you’ve given me the opportunity just to be able to live

Enjoy life, be happy, do what I’m passionate about

Although I know it really derived from God, you know what I’m sayin’ like?



Bruh, thank you very f****n’ much, I love you my n***a, I swear to God (Love you too, bruh)

I don’t, I don’t know how much I can convey that, I don’t know how much more I can say that (Love you too)

You know I made my mistakes but for the opportunity I have right in front of me right now

Bruh, I thank you man, like for real, for real, I thank you John, thank you (You welcome, bro)”

The 7-track EP features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Polo G, Toosi and No Cap.