Demarcus Cousins has become something of an NBA journeyman over the past few seasons and now the veteran Center is headed to the Houston Rockets. The former Los Angeles Lakers hooper has reportedly signed a 1-year deal with the Houston Rockets.

Cousins didn’t play in the 2019-2020 season after suffering a torn ACL during the offseason. Cousins will likely be the biggest name on the Rockets roster in the upcoming season with former MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook expected to be traded at some point before the new season begins.

Free agent DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets are nearing a deal, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Cousins last on court appearance came in the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors where he played on a 1-year $5.3 million contract. Cousins missed a large portion of that season recovering from an Achilles injury, but showed flashes of his pre-injury talent during the post season. Cousins first major injury came in 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets have also added Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood on a 3-year $41 million deal.