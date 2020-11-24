Doc Rivers is no longer coaching in Los Angeles so he is unloading some real estate in that area.

Rivers sold his Malibu beach house for $12.25 million recently, according to the LA Times. The home was two stories and overlooked the Pacific Ocean. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a sauna, and a Japanese soaking tub.

Rivers originally listed the home for $13.25 million before eventually lowering the price to $12.25 million.

Rivers was the head coach of the Clippers from 2013-2020. Rivers served as a front office executive and head coach for the team. He gave up his front office job in 2018 but remained their head coach until the team’s shocking playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets back in September.

Rivers has since found another head coaching job in Philadelphia with the 76ers. With Rivers relocating to the east coast, now was a great time to sell the Malibu beach home.