Tesla CEO Elon Musk is climbing the charts for the world’s richest man and on his way to the top has found himself tied with another tech industry giant. In a new report from CNN, Musk has found himself tied with Microsoft CEO Bill Gates for second richest man in the world.

Both businessmen are reportedly worth $127 billion with Marketwatch reporting Musk ($127.9 billion) to be a narrow $2 million richer than Gates ($127.7 billion).

Musk can credit his amazing 2020 financial campaign to the success of the SpaceX rocket that when it launched earlier this year awarded the billionaire a $770 million payday. According to CNN, Musk’s stock in Tesla also increased his wealth this year by an estimated $100 million.

On the other side, Gates has decreased his role in his company, Microsoft, and has focused on philanthropy with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that has committed more than $350 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Musk’s climbing wealth is now only second to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos who’s net worth is estimated at $182 billion.