Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



Tesla CEO Elon Musk is climbing the charts for the world’s richest man and on his way to the top has found himself tied with another tech industry giant. In a new report from CNN, Musk has found himself tied with Microsoft CEO Bill Gates for second richest man in the world.

Both businessmen are reportedly worth $127 billion with Marketwatch reporting Musk ($127.9 billion) to be a narrow $2 million richer than Gates ($127.7 billion).

Musk can credit his amazing 2020 financial campaign to the success of the SpaceX rocket that when it launched earlier this year awarded the billionaire a $770 million payday. According to CNN, Musk’s stock in Tesla also increased his wealth this year by an estimated $100 million.

Advertisement

On the other side, Gates has decreased his role in his company, Microsoft, and has focused on philanthropy with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that has committed more than $350 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Musk’s climbing wealth is now only second to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos who’s net worth is estimated at $182 billion.