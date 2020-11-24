Erykah Badu sat down with Summer Walker for Rolling Stones’ Musicians on Musicians segment, and she opened up more about her relationship with Andre 3000.

She explained that they developed a friendship over the years as they co-parented, which they didn’t do when they got into a romantic relationship.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

Even though they’re no longer romantically involved, Erykah reveals that they’re still very close. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”

Erykah Badu says their relationship can transform to be whatever she needs it to be. “We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she said.

The Over It singer called their relationship “beautiful.”