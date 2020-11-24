Damn Gucci we’re still talking about your last one.

It has not even been a week since Jeezy and Gucci Mane went hit for hit in their Verzuz battle last Thursday. But it seems like Gucci is ready for another opponent.

On Sunday night, La Flare posted a picture of himself against a wall, with the caption, “I heard our battle @verzuztv broke numbers it was historic we run the culture who y’all want me to battle next ? ?? 😤🥶”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH6O7x2l351/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Well its no doubt that Gucci and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle broke numbers. It was viewed by more that 9.1 million people across various channels and received 7,000,000,000+ impressions. The livestream event gained more viewers than the MTV’s VMAs and the Billboard Awards.

More than 9.1 MILLION viewers tuned in across Instagram, Apple Music, and other streams to watch @Gucci1017 and @Jeezy.



They broke ALL #VERZUZ records 🔥🔥🔥 (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/dfa5fd5cWk — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 21, 2020

If Gucci was invited back for another Verzuz, this would make him the first person to participate in two battles. However, Gucci isn’t the only rapper who wants to battle it out in the studio again. Rick Ross teased a potential match up against T.I.

What other rapper would you want to see battle it out with Gucci?