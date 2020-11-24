Jayson Tatum isn’t going to be leaving the Boston Celtics anytime soon. The Celtics agreed to sign forward Jayson Tatum to a max extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $195M extension with the Celtics, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Tatum was a first-time All-Star last season, averaging 23.4 points on 45% shooting (40% on 3s) while grabbing 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Tatum’s deal will be boosted to $195 million if he makes the first, second, or third-team all-NBA. There is also a player-option at some point during the contract.

With Tatum locked in, the Celtics can work on building out the roster behind their All-Star core including Jalen Brown and Kemba Walker. The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals during the NBA Bubble. Look for Tatum to take the next step in his evolution to have an MVP caliber season and help the Celtics get over their Eastern Conference hump.