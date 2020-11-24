Kanye West To Be Featured On New Playboi Carti Album ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Playboi Carti is slowly but surely gaining momentum for his forthcoming 3rd studio album, Whole Lotta Red. While the album has been teased a number of times throughout the year, there still has yet to be a confirmed release date. He did take to his Instagram to let fans know that he has turned his album in.

Back in April, he dropped the suggested lead single from the project entitled, “@ Meh.” In addition, he was featured on Drake’s surprise mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May.

As the year winds down, Playboi Carti is previewing new music from the album. His most recent snippet features Kanye West. Carti plays the sneering production by Atlanta producer Wheezy along with Ye’s vocals as well as his own. He thanks Vlone clothing creator, ASAP Bari in the caption.

“OK YE @kanyewest THANK @younglord.”

Playboi Carti has been working on music with Kanye West 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2hs4NVxTiy — STRAPPED (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS4) November 24, 2020

He also took to IG Live to share some more snippets as well. Now that the album is officially turned in, we await a release date.

Playboi Carti just previewed new song on IG Live pic.twitter.com/erEtVukk4N — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 23, 2020

On Monday, Carti become a trending topic on Monday after posting a video debuting his latest hairstyle to match the Whole Lotta Red theme.