Tunechi got turkeys. Lil Wayne is hosting Tunechi’s Turkey-Give-A-Way back in his home of New Orleans. The giveaway will serve 500 households across the city.



“Tomorrow I’ll be giving back to the people and city that raised me!” Wayne wrote online. “If you’re in Orleans, St. Charles or Jefferson parish please visit the link in my bio and sign up to have a turkey delivered to your home. Happy Holidays.”



Wayne will be joined by LaRon Landry of LSU with “The ideal goal and mission is to deliver to people that can’t make it out to purchase the essentials needed to have a blessed Thanksgiving.”



You can tap into the drive below.

Tomorrow I’ll be giving back to the people and city that raised me!! If you’re in Orleans, St. Charles or Jefferson Parish please visit the link and sign up to have a turkey delivered to your home. Happy holidays! Tunechi 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yr3yrjYNkT pic.twitter.com/UE6EquwW8N — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 24, 2020