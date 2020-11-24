As Thanksgiving approaches, Tory Lanez promised his fans to release a series of capsules, but the rapper may need to renege that promise after finding something more important to invest his time in this holiday season.

“So today I spent like 15K and Got turkeys and extra groceries For families in less fortunate places and situations,” Tory wrote in his Instagram caption. As the singer explained that he will be pushing the capsules back to the following week after Thanksgiving so he can help families who are less fortunate.

“UMBRELLA UPDATE !!!!!! CAPSULES THE FOLLOWING WEEK …. YALL MIGHT NOT UNDERSTAND … BUT ITS SUPER IMPORTANT TO ME TO USE MY PLATFORM TO HELP PEOPLE LESS FORTUNATE …. HOPE YALL UNDERSTAND,” he wrote on Instagram.

To continue his reason, the singer added how Thanksgiving wasn’t really something he looked forward to over the years. “I used to be homeless and I hated thanksgiving cuz I wasn’t able to afford shit or cook sh*t.. S/O my nigga Soul B & Johnny Cash (WE DID THIS BY OURSELF NO COOPERATION OR COMPANY HELP … … this is my way of helping what ever kid might be going through the same thing I was ! LOVE FROM THE UMBRELLAS ☂ HAPPY THANKSGIVING,” he penned.

Could Tory possibly be getting himself out of the hot seat with this holiday spirit?