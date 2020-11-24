The Recording Academy has announced that host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah, will host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The Tuesday announcement comes hours before the 2021 nominees are announced via livestream on Grammy.com at 12 p.m. EST.

The South Africa born comedian has hosted The Daily Show since 2015 and has been nominated for 9 Emmy awards including one win for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series in 2017. Noah issued a statement on being tapped for the Grammys hosting gig.

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!



We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

Advertisement

This year’s award ceremony will air on CBS on January 31, 2021.