Another day …. another celebrity joins only fans. The manifest queen, B. Simone has added her name to the list of celebrities to join the Only Fans club along with Erica Mena, Safaree, Casanova, Tyga, and many … many more.

The comedian made the announcement on her Instagram story with an alluring black and white photo in her underwear. Although it is clear she has on bottoms, the top half is in question after she posted text over her breast that read “Parental advisory explicit content.” Over the video she posted the words, “I made an Only Fans. F*ck It.”

It is unclear as to whether B. Simone plans on really showing explicit content or not, to find out she encourages her fans to swipe up on her Instagram story.

Instead of swiping up, some fans were quick to make jokes about the new career move for B. Simone. Earlier this year, the comedian was put on blast for allegedly plagiarizing pages in her manifestation book. She apologized, but fans didn’t let her off so easily after her remarks about working a 9 to 5 job.

“He can’t have a 9-5. He can be a hustling entrepreneur. He can’t be like clocking in and clocking out. No. I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs…you’re not going to understand my lifestyle. You’re not going to understand why I’m up at 3 a.m. He has to be an entrepreneur…or moving into that direction,” she said in reference to her dream man.

After seeing the Only Fans announcement one fan commented, “B. Simone really trying hard to not work that 9 to 5.” The Texas native seemed to be unbothered by the negativity as she continues to promote more of her content.

Who do you think will be the next celebrity to join the Only Fans club?