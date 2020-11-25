Beyonce received nine nominations for the 2021 Grammys. She didn’t even win anything yet and already made history.

She’s up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Black Parade.” Black Is King was nominated for best music film, and “Brown Skin Girl” is up for Best Music Video.

Bey’s “Savage (Remix)” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

The singer already has 24 Grammy awards, but she has a total of 79 nods now. She’s tied with Paul McCartney as the second-most nominated person of all time, trailing behind her husband, JAY-Z and Quincy Jones, who both have 80 nominations.

Nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, by Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “This has been a tough year for our industry but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” Mason said via the virtual livestream. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies.”

“I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture,” he continued. “I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63rd GRAMMYs will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift trail Beyoncé with six nominations each.

The Grammys are moving forward with an in-person award ceremony on January 31st at the Staples Center.