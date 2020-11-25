There are legends and then there is a Funk icon like Bootsy Collins. The pioneer of funk recently released his new album, The Power of One, and chopped it up with HipHopDX about creating the album and his impact on music as a whole.



During the conversation, the conversation shifted to how both he and another Funk icon in George Clinton were titans of influence in the creation of Hip-Hop classics, notable Dr. Dre’s 1992 debut The Chronic. Now Collins notes that G-Funk offspring and gives flowers to Dre and Snoop Dogg.



“I’ll tell you who I think really commanded G-funk as a source and a force of its own — Dr. Dre and Snoop with The Chronic,” Bootsy said DX. “That’s where the foundation of G-funk started. They did an excellent job of it.”



Snoop can be found on Collins new album, but work between Collins and Dre is in conversation.



“He did a few drops from me with this party we just had. We talked about it. We were cracking up about different things. He’s was supposed to do some stuff with me on this album, but the COVID thing hit and we didn’t get a chance to get to it, but it’s coming,” Collins noted.



