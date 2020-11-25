2020 NBA Draft first overall pick Anthony Edwards thinks he is a better rapper than Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had the perfect response to that claim.

On a recent Complex Sports podcast, McCollum said that Edwards needs to work on his jumper

"He better work on that jumper… you can't run in the West." @CJMcCollum on Anthony Edwards after he called out Dame's rapping ability. 💀



EPISODE: https://t.co/L8q0OoksRs pic.twitter.com/fttrYoGfUw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2020

Edwards told ESPN heading into the draft that he makes music with his older brother, Bubba. Edwards also mentioned Lillard in a way that takes a clear shot at Lillard. “I really can rap. Dame, talking about—I don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said. “I’m rapping like Lil Baby.” Edwards also said he wouldn’t release anything until he’s “established” in the NBA, which seems wise.

Advertisement

McCollum and Lillard make up one of the best backcourts in the NBA today. Edwards was selected number one by the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is a good chance Edwards will be coming off the bench for the Timberwolves in his first NBA season.

No word if Lillard will respond with a dis track anytime soon. Either way, with the new NBA season starting less than a month, the three guards will get familiar with each other real soon.