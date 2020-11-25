Donovan Mitchell has clocked the bag with the Utah Jazz. Straight off his 5-year, $195 million contract extension, Spida Mitchell and BODYARMOR Sports Drink have teamed up for a new, exclusive collaboration with adidas, creating a limited-edition version of Donovan’s D.O.N. Issue # 2 sneaker: the adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 x BODYARMOR.



The new release is inspired by Donovan’s favorite BODYARMOR Sports Drink flavor, Tropical Brunch. The sneaker represents Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Determination Over Negativity’ mindset as he continues to aim to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities across the country. The D.O.N. Issue #2 features a returned technology of a BOUNCE midsole, which arms Donovan and users with enhanced comfort and stability. New to the model is a higher heel counter, while the higher height gives the shoe even more containment and support. The upper features a soft and breathable mesh that provides improved lateral support through a webbed lacing system.

DSCF8386 edit

The D.O.N. Issue #2 shoes are extremely limited as only 100 pairs have are created. Fans can enter giveaways on BODYARMOR social platforms and more to win today.



Donovan Mitchell has been with BODYARMOR Sports Drink since January 2018, when he was first announced as an athlete partner and investor in the brand. In addition to Donovan Mitchell, BODYARMOR’s impressive athlete roster includes James Harden, Trae Young, Megan Rapinoe, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kemba Walker, Dustin Johnson, Naomi Osaka, Mike Trout, and more. BODYARMOR, the fastest-growing sports drink in the category, is now the #2 sports drink sold nationwide and is on track for nearly $1 billion in retail sales by the end of 2020.