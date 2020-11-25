Kelly Oubre is now a Golden State Warrior and that didn’t stop him from throwing some shade at his former team the Phoenix Suns.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Oubre said he wanted to play for an owner who wants to win and cares about the team.

“I can play for an owner — somebody who actually cares about the organization and not just the perception of the organization on the media end of it. It’s all about the foundation for me, man. You have a beautiful foundation, can build a beautiful [future].”

While the Suns don’t have a great track record for success, Oubre’s shade seems a little valid. The Warriors are a championship organization that doesn’t seem to issues when it comes to committing to winning.

The Warriors used their mid-level exception to acquire Oubre, which came after Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury. Between Oubre and James Wiseman, the Warriors will look to bounce back from one of the worst seasons in their franchise history.

The Suns did make some offseason moves like picking up Chris Paul via a trade. Both teams should be competitive next season.