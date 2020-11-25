Although Hip Hop fans feel like Lil Baby was snubbed at recent award shows, he’s still been having a fruitful year and he’s in the giving spirit this holiday.

On Tuesday he announced that he wanted to donate $1.5 million dollars from his project The Bigger Picture. “I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed,” he tweeted.

The Atlanta rapper added, “I don’t want to donate to just any organization but I will be letting my fans kno exactly we’re the money goes.”

Baby gave fans an idea of where he wants his money to go. “Lawyers ,Bonds , Play Grounds , Jobs , youth activities , things that WE can really benefit off of,” he wrote.

2020 has been a roller coaster to say the least, and the killings of several unarmed Black people inciting a nation outcry. Black Lives Matter supporters protested all over the world, and in Lil Baby’s hometown.

In response, he released “The Bigger Picture” and wants to use the profit to give back to the community. Not only was it a hit in the streets, it got him a nod at the 2021 Grammys for Best Rap Performance Award.